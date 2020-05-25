Cyclone Amphan: Central team to visit Bengal to assess damage

NEW DELHI: The Union home ministry is set to send a central team to West Bengal to assess the extent of damages caused by Cyclone Amphan that killed over 80 people last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited West Bengal on 22 May, and the Centre has released an interim advance of ₹1,000 crore for the state towards relief and rehabilitation.

On Monday, the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba, met for the fourth time to continue coordination efforts and restoration measures in areas of West Bengal.

"Restoration of power and telecommunication infrastructure was stated to be a priority in the cyclone affected areas of the state. While telecom connectivity has been restored in most areas, damages to the local power distribution network has affected the restoration of complete supply in some areas. Central agencies are deployed in these efforts along with teams from neighbouring states," the home ministry said on Monday.

Cyclone Amphan ravaged the coastal areas of West Bengal, making it one of the worst disasters in the state in recent times. Besides killing more than 80 people, the cyclone uprooted trees, damaged buildings and disrupted essential services like drinking water, power and telecom.

Army, along with teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response force (SDRF), had been deployed in Kolkata to help carry out road clearances.

"Noting the progress made in restoration work, Cabinet Secretary advised that complete power connectivity, telecom service and drinking water supplies need to be restored on priority basis. Central agencies are ready to provide any further assistance that may be required by the State. Adequate stocks of food grains have also been kept ready for supply based on the demand from the State," the ministry's statement added.

Gauba has suggested the West Bengal government could "indicate their additional requirements if any" and directed officers of central ministries and agencies "to work in close coordination with State Government to provide all required assistance expeditiously".

