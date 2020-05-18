Subscribe
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home > News > India > Amphan now a 'super cyclone'; landfall on West Bengal coast on Wednesday evening
In this satellite image taken from India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 16:20 IST shows Cyclone Amphan along the costal areas of Bay of Bengal. As per IMD, Amphan intensified into extremely severe cyclonic storm and is likely to become super cyclone (Photo: PTI)

Amphan now a 'super cyclone'; landfall on West Bengal coast on Wednesday evening

2 min read . 07:40 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • When 'Amphan' makes landfall on May 20 it will be an extremely severe cyclonic storm, says NDRF chief
  • West Bengal districts of East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata likely to be worst affected by cyclone

New Delhi: Cyclone Amphan will make landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20 evening as extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds up to 195 kmph, said Centre on Monday.

"Amphan is now a 'super cyclone' and it is a serious issue, the only other cyclone of this magnitude was in Odisha in 1999 and it was very deadly," said National Disaster Response Force DG S.N. Pradhan.

"When 'Amphan' makes landfall on May 20 it will be an extremely severe cyclonic storm," aid Pradhan.

"Cyclone 'Amphan' will cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal. West Bengal districts of East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata are likely to be worst affected by cyclone," said government.

The cyclonic storm is also likely to impact North Odisha coastal districts including Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Balasore districts.

Cyclone 'Amphan' has potential to cause extensive damage in coastal districts of West Bengal: govt

The India Meteorological Department has warned of storm surge of 4-6 meter height above astronomical tide and will inundate low lying coastal areas of WB during landfall.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a high-level meeting today to review the response measures against cyclone ‘Amphan’ developing in the Bay of Bengal. PM took full stock of the situation and reviewed the response preparedness as well as the evacuation plan presented by the NDRF.

"During the presentation of the response plan, DG NDRF (SN Pradhan) informed that 25 NDRF teams have been deployed on the ground while 12 others are ready in reserve. Twenty-four other NDRF teams are also on standby in different parts of the country," the statement said.

The prime minister said he "reviewed the preparedness regarding the situation due to cyclone 'Amphan'. The response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed."

