Cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours and fishermen will not be allowed to venture into sea from tomorrow.The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar issued a yellow alert stating that West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm 'Amphan' which is brewing over Southeast Bay of Bengal."Cyclone Alert for West Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts: Yellow Message," stated the weather department.