Cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours and fishermen will not be allowed to venture into sea from tomorrow.The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar issued a yellow alert stating that West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm 'Amphan' which is brewing over Southeast Bay of Bengal."Cyclone Alert for West Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts: Yellow Message," stated the weather department.
Here are the latest updates on cyclone Amphan:
- Cyclone Amphan likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh between the afternoon and evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.
- The IMD has also predicted, "light to moderate rain or thundershower over the districts of coastal Odisha and Koraput."
- The NDRF is monitoring the situation and working with states and their disaster management teams and the India Meteorological Department.
- The IMD, Bhubaneswar has stated that cyclonic storm Amphan is very likely to intensify further into a "severe cyclonic storm" during next six hours and into a "very severe cyclonic storm" during subsequent 12 hours.
- The NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal's South 24 Pragnas, North 24 Pragnas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly, they have sent to Odisha's Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Japur, Bhadrak and Mayurbhaj
- Cyclone Amphan has gathered strength and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, raising the likelihood of heavy rainfall coupled with high-velocity wind in several coastal districts of Odisha and parts of West Benga