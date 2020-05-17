Cyclone Amphan updates: Intensifies into very 'severe cyclonic storm'

Cyclone Amphan is likely to intensify in the next 12 hours and fishermen will not be allowed to venture into sea from tomorrow.The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Bhubaneswar issued a yellow alert stating that West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts are likely to be affected by cyclonic storm 'Amphan' which is brewing over Southeast Bay of Bengal."Cyclone Alert for West Bengal and Bangladesh Coasts: Yellow Message," stated the weather department.

Here are the latest updates on cyclone Amphan:

Here are the latest updates on cyclone Amphan:

Under its impact, the coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, including North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly are likely to experience light to moderate rain at many places with heavy downpour at isolated places on May 19, Regional MeT Director in Kolkata G K Das said.

The cyclone currently lies centred at about 960 km south of Odisha's Paradip, 1110 km south-southwest of West bengal's Digha and 1,230 km south-southwest of Bangladesh's Khepupara

The weather phenomenon will cause heavy rainfall and high-velocity wind in coastal districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar. It is likely to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on May 20.

According to the IMD, rainfall will commence in Odisha from May 18 with heavy rainfall likely to occur at isolated places over the district of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.

In view of cyclone Amphan, Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar AC special train starting from Bhubaneswar from 19th to 22nd May and starting from New Delhi from 18th to 21st May will run on diverted route via Bhubaneswar-Angul-Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda-Rourkela-Tata bypassing Bhadrak-Balasore-Hijli route.

In view of the impending cyclone Amphan, Pradeep Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, said that following the lockdown norms, a number of large temporary shelters have been identified in the state.

"As this year we are facing the coronavirus threat, we cannot have infrastructure where people can be crammed into during cyclone. Keeping in mind the social distancing norms, a number of large temporary shelters with basic amenities have been identified to be used during the cyclone. These are basically school and college buildings," Jena told ANI.

Cyclone Amphan likely to cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands in West Bengal and Hatiya islands in Bangladesh between the afternoon and evening of May 20 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

The IMD has also predicted, "light to moderate rain or thundershower over the districts of coastal Odisha and Koraput."

The NDRF is monitoring the situation and working with states and their disaster management teams and the India Meteorological Department.

The IMD, Bhubaneswar has stated that cyclonic storm Amphan is very likely to intensify further into a "severe cyclonic storm" during next six hours and into a "very severe cyclonic storm" during subsequent 12 hours.

The NDRF teams have been deployed in West Bengal's South 24 Pragnas, North 24 Pragnas, East and West Midnapore, Howrah and Hooghly, they have sent to Odisha's Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapada, Balasore, Japur, Bhadrak and Mayurbhaj

Cyclone Amphan has gathered strength and intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, raising the likelihood of heavy rainfall coupled with high-velocity wind in several coastal districts of Odisha and parts of West Bengal

The fishermen have been advised not to venture into south Bay of Bengal till May 17, to central Bay of Bengal during 17 to 18 May and North Bay of Bengal during 19 to 20 May 2020.

Cyclone Amphan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and lay centred about 990 km south of Paradip (Odisha), 1140 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 1260 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

Bangladesh on Sunday raised the storm alert to local cautionary signal No. 4, as cyclone Amphan moved further to the country's north-west

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met under Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday to review the preparedness for minimising the loss of loss of lives and property at a time when the country is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

A deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

20 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 17 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 335 units of Fire and Disaster Management are in readiness to be pressed into service.