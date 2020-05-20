Cyclone Amphan will make landfall close to Sundarbans, between West Bengal's Digha and Bangladesh's Hatiya Islands, as an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' during the afternoon to evening hours, accompanied with heavy rain and ferocious winds at sustained winds of 155-165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph.

Amphan is the Bay of Bengal's fiercest cyclone this century after it intensified with sustained wind speeds of up to 270 kilometers per hour, on Monday night.

240 km south of West Bengal's Digha

Cyclone 'Amphan' lay centred about 240 km south of Digha in West Bengal on Wednesday morning as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, the Met department said here.

The intensity near the centre of the storm was 170 to 180 kmph gusting to 200 kmph, the Met said.

Heavy rain, strong winds in coastal Odisha

The Odisha government has evacuated over 1.37 lakh people to safer places as extremely severe cyclone Amphan hurtled towards the coast triggering heavy rain and strong wind.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumar Jena informed that over 1.37 lakh people have been evacuated to cyclone shelters till morning and the figure may go up.

Next few hours very crucial for Cyclone 'Amphan'

Cyclone 'Amphan' lies 110 kms from Paradip and is moving at a speed of 18-19kmph. An hour ago, wind speed of 102kmph was observed at Paradip. Landfall expected near Sunderbans in West Bengal by late evening today. Next 6-8 hrs crucial: PK Jena, Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha.

Odisha clears road blockage

Odisha: Fire Services team clearing road blockage near R&B office in Bhadrak to facilitate the movement of vehicles, essential commodities, and emergency service personnel.

Amphan landfall commence from afternoon: IMD

Super Cyclone Amphan about 120 km east-southeast of Paradip, Odisha at 8:30 am today. To cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sunderbans. Landfall process to commence from the afternoon: India Meteorological Dept.

3 lakh people evacuated, says Mamata

At least three lakh people have been evacuated from the coastal areas of West Bengal, ahead of the extremely severe cyclonic storm "Amphan".

1704 shelter camps in Odisha

1704 shelter camps have been set up and over 1 lakh people have been evacuated so far in Odisha, reports ANI

Ninteen teams of NDRF deployed in West Bengal

Ninteen teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in West Bengal in view of the approaching cyclone Amphan.

"Six teams have been deployed in South 24 Parganas, four teams each in East Midnapore and Kolkata, three teams in North 24 Parganas and one team each in Hooghly and Howrah," Nishit Upadhyay, NDRF 2nd Battalion Commandant said.

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

- Tropical cyclones -

Cyclones are low-pressure systems that form over warm tropical waters, with gale force winds near the centre. The winds can extend hundreds of kilometres (miles) from the eye of the storm.

- Storm surges -

Cyclones can unleash catastrophic storm surges -- tsunami-like flooding -- when they make landfall. They can be the deadliest part of a cyclone and are only partially affected by wind speeds.

The term "storm surge" refers to rising seas whipped up by a storm, creating a wall of water several metres higher than the normal tide level.

- Low-lying areas -

India's eastern coast and neighbouring Bangladesh, a low-lying delta nation, are routinely hit by bad storms between April and December that cause deaths and widespread property damage.

- Bay of Bengal -

The Bay of Bengal has conditions favourable to the development of cyclones, including high sea surface temperatures.

- Climate change -

Studies suggested a warming climate could bring more destructive cyclones as there would be extra heat in the oceans and atmosphere, although such systems could also become less frequent.

Rainfall, strong winds hit Odisha's Bhadrak

As the cyclone, Amphan is expected to make landfall today, rainfall and strong winds hit Bhadrak in Odisha.

According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (WB) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon to evening hours of May 20.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday spoke to Members of Parliament of areas that could be affected by Cyclone Amphan.

"He urged them to be in touch with the people of their areas proactively and guide them about the arrangements being made by the agencies concerned," read a Lok Sabha press release.

