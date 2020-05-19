Amphan live updates: Cyclone Amphan stood about 600 km south of Paradip (Odisha) and 750 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) at 11.30 pm on Monday.

"The Super Cyclonic AMPHAN at 23:30 hrs IST of May 18, 2020, lies near latitude 14.9°N and longitude 86.5°E over Westcentral Bay of Bengal about 600 km nearly south of Paradip (Odisha), 750 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal)," India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted.

Cyclone Amphan to impact 24 Parganas

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that super cyclone Amphan is expected to have the biggest impact in South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts of West Bengal.

Addressing a press briefing, IMD chief Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "Amphan is expected to make the biggest impact in South and North 24 Parganas and East Medinipur districts of West Bengal. It will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coast between Digha and Hatia island during afternoon to evening of May 20, with maximum wind speed of 165-175 kmph, gusting to 195 kmph."

Amphan now a 'super cyclone'

Cyclone Amphan will make landfall on West Bengal coast on May 20 evening as extremely severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds up to 195 kmph, said NDRF on Monday.

"Amphan is now a 'super cyclone' and it is a serious issue, the only other cyclone of this magnitude was in Odisha in 1999 and it was very deadly," said National Disaster Response Force DG S.N. Pradhan.

Cyclone Amphan Arrangements

Earlier yesterday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla spoke to Chief Secretaries of West Bengal and Odisha - Rajiva Sinha and Asit Tripathy - in view of arrangements and preparedness against Cyclone Amphan.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences had said that the storm is very likely to move nearly northwards for some more time and then north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) close to Sundarbans during the afternoon or evening of May 20 as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 165-175 Kmph gusting to 185 Kmph.

Share Via