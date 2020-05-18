Cyclone Amphan may intensify into Super Cyclone, warns IMD

New Delhi: Cyclone Amphan over Bay of Bengal may rapidly intensify into a Super Cyclone, India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned early Monday.

The weather department said the cyclone has already become 'extremely severe' and continues to gain strength.

The latest forecast suggests it would move towards West Bengal and Bangladesh coast and make a landfall somewhere near Digha and Hatiya around Tuesday afternoon or evening as a very severe cyclonic storm. Winds with speed of 155-165 kmph gusting up to 185 kmph could lash the coastal areas with moderate to very heavy rainfall causing extensive damage.

The National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in the coastal districts of north Odisha and West Bengal.

According to IMD, the cyclone was centred 940 km southwest of Digha in West Bengal and 790 kms south of Paradip in Odisha on Monday morning, but is fast moving towards the Indian coast. It is likely to become a Super Cyclonic storm during next few hours and could become one of the most intense cyclones to be formed over Bay of Bengal in May.

The impact could be more pronounced in Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts of Odisha, and East Medinipur, South and North 24 Pargana, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata in Gangetic West Bengal.

The weather department had asked fishermen not to venture out as sea conditions become rough to phenomenal due to the cyclone.

Storm surges of 4-5 km are likely to inundate low lying coastal areas of north and south 24 Pargana and East Madinipur in West Bengal at the time of the landfall.

The relief forces have mobilized evacuation in low lying areas apprehending major damage to property such as old kutcha houses, road links, electricity poles and communication lines. There could be extensive damage to standing crops and government has urged people to stay indoors.

