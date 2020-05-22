New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left for Kolkata to take stock of the devastation left behind by Super Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha. The cyclone left scores of people dead and devastated various coastal cities and towns after it made landfall on Wednesday, lashing the area with ferocious wind and rain.

The Prime Minister will carry out aerial surveys and will also take part in review meetings in West Bengal. Later in the day, Modi will visit Odisha which was also bore the brunt of the cyclone.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office tweeted: "Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will travel to West Bengal and Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of Cyclone Amphan. He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed."

Watching the visuals of devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan, Modi earlier wished that situation normalises in West Bengal and Odisha at the earliest. In a series of tweets, he said, "My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to the those affected. I pray that the situation normalises at the earliest."

He also stated that the National Disaster Response Force teams were working in the cyclone-affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government.

"No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected," the Prime Minister had stated.

He also stated that he had been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. "In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," he stated.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that she has never seen such a disaster before which has killed 72 people so far (as per the available data to the Chief Minister till Thursday).

Banerjee, announcing compensations of ₹2.5 lakh each for the next of kin of the dead, urged Modi to visit the cyclone-affected areas.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik made an aerial survey of cyclone Amaphan-affected areas in the state on Thursday and expressed deep concern over extensive damages, especially to the standing crops.

He had ordered early repair of damaged infrastructure and restoration of normalcy in the affected districts. It is stated that over 44 lakh people in 89 blocks have been affected by the cyclone in the state.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

