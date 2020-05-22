Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning left for West Bengal and Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone Amphan and conduct aerial surveys.He will also take part in review meetings in which relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

Besides conducting aerial surveys, the Prime Minister will take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed.

Prime Minister Modi's last visit was to Prayagraj and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on February 29. He will be going on a tour after 83 days. On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that ₹1,000 crore fund has been created for restoration work for areas affected in cyclone Amphan, which has claimed lives of 72 people in the state.She had also urged the Prime Minister to visit the state. She has announced a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh to the families of the deceased.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Amphan moved north-northeastwards and crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya (Bangladesh) near Sundarbans on Wednesday afternoon as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

