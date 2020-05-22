Cyclone Amphan: PM Modi leaves for Bengal; his first trip after nearly 3 months

Prime Minister Modi's last visit was to Prayagraj and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on February 29. He will be going on a tour after 83 days. On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that ₹1,000 crore fund has been created for restoration work for areas affected in cyclone Amphan, which has claimed lives of 72 people in the state.She had also urged the Prime Minister to visit the state. She has announced a compensation of ₹2.5 lakh to the families of the deceased.