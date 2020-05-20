Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Cyclone Amphan to completely enter land by 7 PM: IMD
Tree uprooted after heavy rain and strong wind continues to lash Kolkata as the widespread effect of Cyclone Amphan, on Wednesda

Cyclone Amphan to completely enter land by 7 PM: IMD

1 min read . 05:48 PM IST PTI

  • Cyclone Amphan is currently crossing the West Bengal coast near the Sunderbans and will reach near Kolkata by evening, IMD said as the storm was making a landfall
  • Strong winds with an intensity of 160 kilometres per hour have commenced in coastal West Bengal districts

NEW DELHI : Cyclone Amphan is currently crossing the West Bengal coast near the Sunderbans and will reach near Kolkata by evening, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday as the storm was making a landfall.

Cyclone Amphan is currently crossing the West Bengal coast near the Sunderbans and will reach near Kolkata by evening, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said on Wednesday as the storm was making a landfall.

He said strong winds with an intensity of 160 kilometres per hour have commenced in coastal West Bengal districts.

He said strong winds with an intensity of 160 kilometres per hour have commenced in coastal West Bengal districts.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"The first arm of Cyclone Amphan has touched the land. The eye of the cyclone is expected to touch land anytime," he said.

"Landfall process started at 2.30 PM with the entry of the front sector of the wall cloud region," he said.

The width of the wall cloud is around 120 kilometres and the diameter of the eye is about 40 kilometres. The rear side is about 120 kilometres and the entire process will be completed by 3-4 hours.

South and North 24 Parganas will witness a lull as the eye of cyclone passes through, but heavy rains, strong winds will resume in the next 30 minutes.

"We are hopeful that by 7 PM the entire cyclone will enter the land," he added.

Mohapatra also asserted that the forecast of the cyclone was accurate.

India has also been issuing cyclone warning to Bangladesh, he added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated