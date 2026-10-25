Cyclone Arnab: Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify; when and where will landfall occur? IMD's latest updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the Depression over the East Central and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move southwards and intensify into a Deep Depression. According to the IMD’s latest update, the weather phenomenon will further in intensify further into a cyclonic storm and into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of Tuesday, October 27.

The weather agency noted that the system would intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal near the Andhra Pradesh coast around the morning of October 28.

Cyclone Arnab path and landfall Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a very severe cyclonic storm with the maximum sustained wind speed of 115-125 kmph gusting to 140 kmph.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty said Odisha was likely to be affected by rainfall and wind activity as the system intensified and moved towards the coast.

The weather department has warned of heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as the system approaches the coast. The expected impact has prompted the Odisha government to review its response mechanisms and assign responsibilities to different departments to ensure coordinated action.

Odisha prepares for Cyclone Arnab Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said the state government had reviewed the possible impact of the cyclone and assigned specific responsibilities to departments to ensure preparedness ahead of the system's expected landfall.

"We have just concluded a review meeting regarding the impact of cyclone Arnab and the measures to tackle it. According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone is expected to make landfall on the afternoon of 28 October somewhere between northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha. We have received reports indicating that this will lead to heavy rainfall across various districts in these states... We have assigned specific responsibilities to each department, ensuring they are fully prepared in advance. The state government is completely ready to handle this situation. As always, our primary objective remains the same: Zero casualties," CM Majhi said.

Andhra Pradesh on alert In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, the Met Department forecast rainfall in parts of the southern state from October 26 to 29.

It said thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema on October 26, 27 and 28, followed by scattered heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 27.

For October 28, the Met Department forecast scattered heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

On October 29, it predicted heavy rain in parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation and directed officials to remain alert amid the evolving weather system which is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.