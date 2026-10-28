Cyclone Arnab Landfall: Trains, flights cancelled; Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on alert - Top updates

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Cyclone Arnab, which has been categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm, has started making landfall in Andhra Pradesh. According to the IMD, Cyclone Arnab made landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, to the south of Yanam and the process is expected to continue for the next three hours.

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The IMD, in its latest update, said that the cyclone maintains a core intensity of 125 to 135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph. Having moved northwestwards at 3 kmph over the past three hours, the storm is expected to move slowly northwestwards initially before tracking north-northwestwards.

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Rain alert in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal In the wake of the landfall, multiple trees were uprooted and power lines snapped across various locations in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Where did Cyclone Arnab make landfall, and how strong were its winds? ⌵ Cyclone Arnab made landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, south of Yanam. The IMD reported core winds of 125–135 kmph, with gusts up to 150 kmph. 2 Which areas of Andhra Pradesh were at risk from Cyclone Arnab’s storm surge? ⌵ The IMD warned that a 1.5–2.5 metre storm surge above the astronomical tide could inundate low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh. The maximum peak surge was expected near Kakinada and Yanam. 3 How many people were evacuated ahead of Cyclone Arnab? ⌵ Authorities said around 100,000 people had been evacuated from their homes in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. A related update reported that at least 89,000 people were moved from vulnerable coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. 4 What rainfall and wind warnings did the IMD issue for Odisha? ⌵ The IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rain, with extremely heavy rain possible in one or two locations in several Odisha districts. Some districts were also forecast to have thunderstorms and gusts reaching 60–80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph. 5 Were trains and flights affected by Cyclone Arnab? ⌵ Yes. South Central Railway announced train cancellations, partial cancellations and rescheduling. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said flights to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were expected to be among the most affected.

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds uprooted trees, blocking Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

Heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds uprooted trees, blocking Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

It has issued a major inundation alert, stating that a storm surge of 1.5 to 2.5 metres above astronomical tide is very likely to submerge low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh during the next 4 to 5 hours, with the maximum peak surge expected near Kakinada and Yanam in the Puducherry Union Territory.

The IMD mentioned that extreme heavy rainfall exceeding 200 mm was recorded across several locations in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts between 0830 hrs on October 27 and 0300 hrs on October 28.

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In Odisha, IMD has issued a warning issued severe weather warnings, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at one or two locations over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Nawarangpur, and Malkangiri. These areas are also very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 60 to 80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph.

Under an orange warning, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for Kalahandi, Kandhamala, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Puri, Khordha, Sonepur, Boudh, and Nayagarh, alongside thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph.

Over 100,000 evacuated Earlier, authorities ordered thousands to move inland or take shelter in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha ahead of the storm. Some 100,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in two states, authorities said.

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"Protecting every life is our foremost priority," Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu said.

Trains, flights cancelled As the cyclone and heavy rains continue to leave a trail of destruction, the South Central Railway has announced train cancellations, partial cancellations, and rescheduling of several trains.

Also Read | Odisha, Andhra on alert as Cyclone Arnab to make landfall on Oct 28

The Ministry of Civil Aviation said flights to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha were expected to be among the most affected due to the cyclone.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

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