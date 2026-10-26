Cyclone Arnab latest updates: Andhra Pradesh landfall likely on October 28; Odisha shuts schools in 6 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday, October 26, that a deep depression over the eastcentral and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal had intensified into cyclonic storm ‘Arnab’ (pronounced Ornab).

At 5:30 am on Monday, Cyclone Arnab was centred over the eastcentral and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal. It was located approximately 590 km northwest of Sri Vijaya Puram in the Andaman Islands, 610 km southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha and 650 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The storm was also situated 730 km east-southeast of Kakinada, 830 km east of Machilipatnam and 910 km east of Bapatla, all in Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Odisha, Andhra on alert as Cyclone Arnab to make landfall on Oct 28

Cyclone Arnab likely to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm The IMD said Cyclone Arnab is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ over the westcentral Bay of Bengal by midnight on October 26.

The system is expected to strengthen further into a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ over the same region on October 27.

According to the IMD forecast, Cyclone Arnab is very likely to move northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam as a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ by the forenoon of Wednesday, October 28.

At landfall, the storm is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 115-125 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Cyclone Arnab: Odisha CM deploys eight ministers to oversee preparedness Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has deputed eight ministers to oversee cyclone preparedness at various locations as the state steps up precautionary measures ahead of Cyclone Arnab.

The state government has identified Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur as vulnerable districts. Administrative and emergency response resources have been mobilised to address any eventuality.

Disaster response teams have been positioned in vulnerable areas, while district officials have been instructed to prioritise public safety, evacuation and emergency response.

The government has also cancelled leave for employees in the identified districts and set up control rooms to coordinate rescue and relief operations.

Although the cyclone is forecast to make landfall along the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast, the Odisha government has reiterated its commitment to a zero-casualty response and urged residents to follow official advisories.

Cyclone Arnab: Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres to close in six Odisha districts Schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in six vulnerable Odisha districts will remain closed on October 28 and 29 as a precautionary measure ahead of Cyclone Arnab.

The closures will apply to Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, where authorities have intensified preparations to minimise the impact of the approaching storm.

The IMD has forecast that the cyclone could make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday. Parts of Odisha could also be affected as the weather system moves inland.

The state government has mobilised disaster response teams, prepared cyclone shelters and initiated precautionary evacuations in vulnerable areas. Residents have been advised to follow official government announcements for further updates on weather conditions and safety measures.

Cyclone Arnab: Odisha bans sea fishing, restricts tourist access in six districts The Odisha government has prohibited sea fishing and restricted tourist access to hills, waterfalls, dams and other scenic destinations in six vulnerable districts as Cyclone Arnab approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast.

The restrictions cover Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, where authorities have mobilised resources and stepped up precautionary measures.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has deputed eight ministers to monitor pre-cyclone preparations at different locations, officials said.

Rescue teams comprising personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire and Emergency Services and the police have been positioned in vulnerable areas.