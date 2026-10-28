Cyclone Arnab: Several flights cancelled, trains suspended between October 28 and November 4 | Full list here

Cyclone Arnab, which made landfall early on Wednesday, has disrupted normal life in Odisha and other southern districts, with the Railways cancelling at least 22 passenger train services between October 28 and November 4, news agency ANI reported. Flight operations along the coast have also been affected.
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said the severe cyclonic storm weakened after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast. However, it triggered heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in southern Odisha.
Here's a list of trains that have been cancelled or have changed their routes in the wake of Cyclone Arnab.
Quick answers to key questions
At least 22 passenger train services were cancelled between October 28 and November 4. Some services were also partially cancelled, rescheduled or rerouted.
A nine-seater Bhubaneswar–Jeypore–Visakhapatnam flight was cancelled. IndiGo also cancelled two departures from Kolkata to Vijayawada and Jharsuguda, along with listed arrivals from Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada and Jharsuguda.
The cyclone brought heavy rain and strong winds that affected coastal areas and travel operations. Flights from Chennai and Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar also took an alternative route to avoid affected airspace around Visakhapatnam.
Passengers were advised to check the latest updates on the National Train Inquiry System (NTES) or the Railways website before planning their journey.
|Train service
|Cancellation / change dates
|Details
|Visakhapatnam–Kirandul
|October 29–November 4
|Cancelled on specified dates
|Rourkela–Jagdalpur
|October 29–November 4
|Cancelled on specified dates
|Bhubaneswar–Jagdalpur Hirakhand Express
|October 27–October 30
|Will terminate at Rayagada instead of Jagdalpur
|Jagdalpur–Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express
|October 28–October 31
|Will originate from Rayagada instead of Jagdalpur
The Railway Department said that passengers are advised to check these updates while planning their journey and can get the latest information on the National Train Inquiry System (NTES) or Railways website.
Prasanna Pradhan, director of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar, told news agency PTI that flight operations were largely normal. However, a nine-seater flight operating on the Bhubaneswar–Jeypore–Visakhapatnam route was cancelled on Wednesday due to the cyclone.
Flights from Chennai and Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar are taking an alternative route via Raipur to avoid the affected airspace around Visakhapatnam, Pradhan said.
In Kolkata, two IndiGo departures were also cancelled, disrupting connectivity with coastal destinations. The cancelled arrivals included flight 6E7434 from Bhubaneswar, scheduled to land at 5.10 pm, flight 6E0617 from Vijayawada, due at 7.30 pm, and flight 6E7466 from Jharsuguda, scheduled to arrive at 8.30 pm.
On the departure side, IndiGo flight 6E0616 to Vijayawada, scheduled to leave Kolkata at 3.45 pm, and flight 6E7465 to Jharsuguda, due to depart at 5.40 pm, were cancelled.
Cyclone Arnab has caused widespread devastation in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, leaving three people dead. High-velocity winds uprooted trees and damaged several vehicles and houses.
Heavy rain and strong winds damaged at least 180 houses, uprooted 220 trees and disrupted power supply in several areas, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, providing an update on the situation.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of West Bengal until October 31. Purba Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Paschim Medinipur, Bankura and Purulia are likely to witness heavy rainfall until Friday morning.
The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rainfall until Saturday morning under the influence of the weather system, the IMD said.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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