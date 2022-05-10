Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Cyclone Asani: 23 flights cancelled in Andhra's Visakhapatnam airport

Cyclone Asani: 23 flights cancelled in Andhra's Visakhapatnam airport

The Cyclone Warning Centre at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh issued a warning to fishermen asking them not to venture into the sea. 
1 min read . 11:30 AM IST Livemint

  • The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted rainfall and strong winds for three states; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

Flight operations in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam airport was severely hit as severl flights were cancelled due to the severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' in the Bay of Bengal

Visakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas said that IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights, both arrivals, and departures, citing bad weather.

Duty Officer at the Cyclone Warning Centre of Visakhapatnam, Kumar said that severe cyclonic storm Asani is over the west-central region and the adjoining southwest region of Bay of Bengal

Further, Kumar informed that rainfall is likely over northern Andhra Pradesh including Srikakulam,Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted rainfall and strong winds for three states; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till May 10 night and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during the next the 24 hours," the IMD said.

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from today evening.

For tomorrow, May 11, the IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal.

