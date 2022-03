Issuing an alert for cyclone Asani, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said some states are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days. The IMD said, the low-pressure area that has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday. Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in a few regions today, however, it is likely to abate from tomorrow. Check full forecast here: