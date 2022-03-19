Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Issuing an alert for cyclone Asani, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said some states are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days. The IMD said, the low-pressure area that has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday. Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in a few regions today, however, it is likely to abate from tomorrow. Check full forecast here:

Issuing an alert for cyclone Asani, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said some states are likely to witness very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days. The IMD said, the low-pressure area that has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on Monday. Meanwhile, severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in a few regions today, however, it is likely to abate from tomorrow. Check full forecast here:

Very heavy rainfall warning: 19th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, isolated Extremely Heavy rainfall is predicted over Nicobar Islands and south Andaman Islands.

20th March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower is forecasted at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over Andaman Islands and isolated heavy rainfall over Nicobar Islands.

21st March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over Andaman Islands. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely over Nicobar Islands. Squally wind warning: 19th March: Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and the southeast Bay of Bengal.

20th March: Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal from forenoon and would gradually increase thereafter.

21st March: Gale winds speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph are very likely to prevail over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, east central Bay of Bengal and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal Sea to remain rough: Sea condition is very likely to become rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal during 19th March. It would become very rough over the same region on 20th March. Heatwave alert: Heat Wave to Severe Heat Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over West Rajasthan today, the 19th March and isolated Heat Wave conditions on 20th March.

Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated to some parts of Vidarbha during next 3 days; West Madhya Pradesh during next 4 days and over Gujarat state today, the 19th March.

