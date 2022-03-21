Cyclone Asani alert: IMD predicts very heavy rains, strong winds in these states today. Check full forecast2 min read . 02:38 PM IST
- Andaman and Nicobar islands are likely to witness very heavy rains and strong winds for the next 36 hours.
Putting an alert for Cyclone Asani, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that deep depression over the north Andaman Sea and the adjoining area is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hrs. Under its influence, Andaman and Nicobar islands are likely to witness very heavy rains and strong winds for the next 36 hours. Elaborating further RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD, told news agency ANI, it is moving towards the Myanmar coast. This system will become a marginal cyclone by tonight. By 12 am it will become a cyclonic storm and move along and off Andaman & Nicobar Island and east of Andaman & Nicobar. “So, for all the sea areas, including Andaman Sea & east-central Bay of Bengal, we've given a strong warning." Check forecast here:
21st March: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during next 12 hours is very likely over north Andaman Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Andaman Islands. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely over Nicobar Islands.
21st March: Squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph prevails over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. It would gradually increase becoming Gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over the region from evening of today, 21st March.
22nd March: Gale winds speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph very likely to prevail over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea & along & off Myanmar coast. It is likely to weaken gradually becoming squally winds speed reaching 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph over the same region from 22nd evening. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over north Andaman Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, northeast Bay of Bengal and along & off southeast Bangladesh coast.
23rd March: Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over eastcentral Bay of Bengal, adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal and along & off north Myanmar - southeast Bangladesh coasts till evening.
21st March: Sea condition is very likely to remain very rough till evening and become very rough to high thereafter over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast & eastcentral Bay of Bengal.
22nd March: Sea condition is very likely to become very rough to high over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea and along & off Myanmar coast. It would be rough to very rough over adjoining southeast & northeast Bay of Bengal and along & off southeast Bangladesh coast during the same period.
23rd March: Sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over eastcentral Bay of Bengal, North Andaman Sea and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal & along & off north Myanmar- southeast Bangladesh coasts till evening.
