Putting an alert for Cyclone Asani, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that deep depression over the north Andaman Sea and the adjoining area is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hrs. Under its influence, Andaman and Nicobar islands are likely to witness very heavy rains and strong winds for the next 36 hours. Elaborating further RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD, told news agency ANI, it is moving towards the Myanmar coast. This system will become a marginal cyclone by tonight. By 12 am it will become a cyclonic storm and move along and off Andaman & Nicobar Island and east of Andaman & Nicobar. “So, for all the sea areas, including Andaman Sea & east-central Bay of Bengal, we've given a strong warning." Check forecast here:

