Due to severe cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ in the Bay of Bengal, various flight operations with several airlines have been cancelled, news agency ANI tweeted. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today that the severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' weakened into a 'cyclonic storm' and is likely to become a depression by Thursday morning.

"The Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Asani' over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm," said IMD.

While, as many as 17 domestic flights were cancelled at Chennai airport for the second day today due to the cyclone.

Notably, 10 flights from Chennai to Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Mumbai and Jaipur were cancelled yesterday.

A total of 17 flights have been cancelled so far this morning, including 6 from Visakhapatnam, 4 from Hyderabad, 2 from Hyderabad, 2 from Rajahmundry and 1 each from Bangalore, Jaipur and Kolkata, as per the Chennai Airport Authority.

Revised status of today's flight operations

All IndiGo flights (22 Arrivals plus 22 Departures ) cancelled from Visakhapatnam

Air Asia cancelled one flight from Bengaluru & one from Delhi

SpiceJet Kolkata-Visakhapatnam-Kolkata stands cancelled.

“Revised status of today's flight ops in view of #CycloneAsani - All IndiGo flights (22 Arrivals plus 22 Departures ) stand cancelled. Air Asia cancelled one flight from Bengaluru & one from Delhi, decision about evening flights awaited, said K Srinivasa Rao, Airport Dir, Visakhapatnam, ANI tweeted

“Air India is yet to decide and convey about their flight operations. SpiceJet Kolkata-Visakhapatnam-Kolkata stands cancelled, they will take a call on Hyderabad flight by post 2 pm," said K Srinivasa Rao, Airport Director Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, ANI tweeted.

The cyclone is very likely to move nearly northwestwards for the next few hours and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast.

"Thereafter, it's very likely to recurve slowly north-northeastwards, move along Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni and Visakhapatnam coasts and emerge into westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by today evening," said IMD.

The weather forecasting agency said that further the cyclone is likely to move northeastwards towards northwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by May 12 morning.

IMD also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal today.