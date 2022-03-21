Cyclone Asani: Heavy rainfall in Andaman; Armed forces on stand by. 10-point

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cyclone Asani has continued to affect Andaman Islands. It is expected to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast
Schools and colleges have been shut because of the cyclone
Cyclone Asani which is the first cyclone of this year is set to develop in the Bay of Bengal on Monday, March 21. The cyclone is likely to intensify into a deep depression in a few hours, the weather agency said in an update.
In a tweet on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) wrote, "Depression over southeast of the Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.9°N and longitude 93.2°E, about 200 km north-northeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 100 km south-southeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands). To intensify into a deep depression in next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm in next 12 hours".
Here's a 10-point update on Cyclone Asani:
1. IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra has claimed that the cyclone will not make landfall in the Andaman Islands. He said, "The weather system would move nearly northward along and off the Andaman Islands towards Myanmar and adjoining south Bangladesh coast".
2. Meanwhile on Monday, the cyclone has continued to affect Andaman Islands. It is expected to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coast.
3. The union Territory is witnessing heavy rainfall, and winds at present. The wind is set to intensify pushing up to 90 kmph on Monday.
4. Some parts of the islands saw rain and strong winds on Sunday as well. North and Middle Andaman and South Andaman districts, including Port Blair, experienced heavy rain and strong winds.
5. Around 150 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and are ready at different places with all necessary equipment to carry out search and rescue operations.
6. Indian Coast Guard ships have been shepherding the fishermen out at sea and issuing weather warnings due to cyclone Asani.
7. Directorate of Shipping Services ordered the cancellation of all inter-island services till March 22. MV Campbell ship from Visakhapatnam and Chennai-bound MV Sindhu were also cancelled. Passengers can get update/status through Helpline Number 03192-245555/232714 and toll free number - 1-800-345-2714. Schools and colleges have been shut because of the cyclone.
8. Sufficient stocks of emergency supplies and measures to protect the population and restoration of infrastructure have been made.
9. According to the union home ministry, the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard are on stand by.
10. Cyclone Asani's name was suggested by Sri Lanka. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, it is mandatory to name tropical cyclones because there can be numerous other systems operating in a particular zone. The names of cyclones in the Indian Ocean and South Pacific region are allotted in alphabetical order.
