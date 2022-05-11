Cyclone Asani: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Andhra Pradesh. Six updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' warning along with the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of cyclone Asani. As per the IMD predictions, cyclone Asani is likely to reach Kakinada on the Andhra coast today, May 11. The MeT department said on Wednesday that the cyclonic storm Asani over westcentral Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours.

