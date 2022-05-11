Cyclone Asani: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for Andhra Pradesh. Six updates

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cyclone Asani in Andhra Pradesh: Cyclone Asani is predicted to reach 39 km south of Tuni, 39 km east of Kakinada, and 109 km southwest of Visakhapatnam by noon on Wednesday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' warning along with the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of cyclone Asani. As per the IMD predictions, cyclone Asani is likely to reach Kakinada on the Andhra coast today, May 11. The MeT department said on Wednesday that the cyclonic storm Asani over westcentral Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past six hours.
The officials had said that cyclone Asani has changed its direction and is going to touch the nearby Kakinada coast. After touching the Kakinada coast, it will come again to sea between Kakinada and Visakhapatnam.
Apart from Andhra Pradesh, IMD said that Telangana's Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu districts are also likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.
"Heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings have been issued along with the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Telangana's Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall," Dr Nagaratna, Head, Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad told ANI news agency.
Cyclone Asani is predicted to reach 39 km south of Tuni, 39 km east of Kakinada, and 109 km southwest of Visakhapatnam by noon on Wednesday.
IMD forecast gale wind speed of up to 85 kmph from Wednesday morning in coastal Andhra Pradesh districts of Krishna, East and West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and Yanam of Puducherry UT.
Storm surge of height about 0.5 m above astronomical tide is likely to inundate low-lying areas of Krishna, East & West Godavari, and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam of Puducherry.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams in Andhra Pradesh and kept another seven teams on standby. Besides, 12 teams have been deployed in West Bengal and five were on standby.
According to the weather office, the cyclone could damage thatched huts, cause minor damage to power and communication lines, and harm paddy and other standing crops in Krishna, East & West Godavari, and Vishakhapatnam districts of Andhra Pradesh.
IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said that cyclone Asani has already achieved a maximum stage of intensification and is gradually getting weakened. Mohapatra said that the severe cyclonic storm will weaken into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday and turn into a deep depression on Thursday.
