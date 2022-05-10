The impact of severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' in Bay of Bengal has hit the flight operations at Chennai airport. Chennai Airport Authority has announced that ten flights at the airport including those from Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai stood cancelled due to severe cyclonic storm Asani, news agency ANI reported.

“10 flights including from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai cancelled at Chennai Airport due to #CycloneAsani. Passengers were informed over the same yesterday: Airport Authority, Chennai," ANI tweeted.

With 'Asani' moving closer to the Andhra Pradesh coast, parts of the coastal region are experiencing gusty winds and rains.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and strong winds for three states; Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till May 10 night and reach West Central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards North West Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during the next the 24 hours," the IMD said.

The Met department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha from today evening.