Cyclone Asani impact: 10 flights cancelled at Chennai Airport

"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till May 10 night and reach West Central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards North West Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during the next the 24 hours," the IMD said.