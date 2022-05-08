This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours, IMD said
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday notified that cyclonic storm ‘Asani’ is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm over east-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
The IMD further notified that it is very likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on May 10. The deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal Sunday intensified into a cyclonic storm “ASANI," IMD said.
“The deep depression has intensified into cyclonic storm named 'Asani'. It's moving at 16kmph in northwest direction. It is at 970 km in southeast direction from Vishakapatnam & 1020 km in southeast direction from Puri," Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD said.
Additionally, Das said that, rainfall is likely to commence on May 10 evening. So far, yellow warning for rainfall issued for 3 districts, Gajpati, Ganjam and Puri. While on May 11, heavy rainfall warning issued for 5 districts, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Ganjam, he said.
“We are expecting it'll move in northwest direction till 10th May evening. Possibility, it'll further intensify into severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hrs. There's no possibility of making landfall, it'll recurve & move parallel to Odisha coast," the Senior IMD Scientist added.
Meanwhile, the Odisha Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena on Saturday said that rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri in Odisha on May 10 and 11. Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th, he added.
"Low pressure has converted into a depression located almost 1,300 km from southeast of Puri moving in northwest direction and will be a depression by May 10th. Rainfall is expected in Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri on May 10th and 11th," Jena told mediapersons in Bhunaneswar.
