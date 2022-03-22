This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Cyclone Asani likely to make landfall near Thandwe in Myanmar: 5 updates
1 min read.06:36 AM ISTAgencies
Cyclone Asani: Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy/very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Andaman Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Andaman Islands.
A cyclonic storm brewing over the North Andaman Sea on Monday skirted the Andaman Islands and was headed for a landfall near the port city of Thandwe in Myanmar, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather system will be named Asani, as suggested by Sri Lanka, once it turns into a cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Asani: 5 Developments
Deep Depression over north Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal lay centered at 2330 hrs IST of 21st March about 170 km east-northeast of Mayabundar (Andaman Islands) and 390km southwest of Yangon (Myanmar).To cross Myanmar coast as depression during the afternoon of 22nd March.
Light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy/very heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Andaman Islands and heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Andaman Islands.
Gale winds will pick up and remain in the range 65 to 75 kms/hr, gusting to 85 kms/hr close to the Andaman and Nicobar islands, east-central Bay of Bengal and the north Andaman Sea till Wednesday, weather scientists said.
Sea conditions that were very rough on Monday evening were likely to turn high over north Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal and on Tuesday, very likely to become very rough to high over east-central Bay of Bengal and north Andaman Sea and along and off Myanmar coast, the bulletin said.
It would be rough to very rough over adjoining southeast and northeast Bay of Bengal and along and off south-east Bangladesh coast during the same period, the IMD said and warned fishermen not to venture into Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands till Tuesday.
