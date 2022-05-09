OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Cyclone Asani likely to move northwestwards, rainfall expected in these areas. Top updates
Cyclone 'Asani' is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, said Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday. 

The top updates on cyclone Asani:

  • Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to commence from Tuesday evening at many places over districts of coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri, the Meteorological Centre said.
  • Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9-10 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12, as per the weather department. 
  • Fishermen who are out at sea are advised to return to the coast by the morning of 10th May. Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means 'wrath' in Sinhalese. 
  • India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning said that the cyclonic storm named 'Asani' is expected to further intensify in the next 24 hours. 
  • Farmers in West Bengal's East Midnapore district are bracing up for Cyclone 'Asani' as IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. 
  • The farmers in the last two cyclones suffered a loss of life and property. According to the IMD, Kolkata and south Bengal is likely to receive heavy rain between May 10 and 13. Before that farmers are trying to save their harvested crops from the field. 
  • This, being a paddy crop season, most of the farmers are able to harvest and carry back crops from the field, but there are many farmers whose crops are still in the field and they are trying hard to save that.

(With inputs from agencies)

