Cyclone Asani likely to move northwestwards, rainfall expected in these areas. Top updates2 min read . Updated: 09 May 2022, 06:29 AM IST
- 'Asani' likely to move northwestwards till May 10; Rainfall expected in coastal Odisha districts
Cyclone 'Asani' is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, said Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.
The top updates on cyclone Asani:
(With inputs from agencies)
