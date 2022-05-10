The Regional Met department at Alipore in Kolkata recorded 58 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm, while Salt Lake received 61 mm rainfall. The weather office in Ranchi said that Jharkhand will experience light to moderate rainfall, besides lightning and thunderstorm, in its southern, central and northeast parts from May 11 to 13. Gusty winds at speed of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected in some pockets. “Since the system is unlikely to make landfall on either Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, it will not make any large impact in Jharkhand. The state will experience a change in weather due to the system’s expanded cloud band and the incursion of moisture from the Bay of Bengal," Ranchi meteorological centre in charge Abhishek Anand told PTI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}