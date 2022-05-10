The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that the severe cyclonic storm Asani is very likely to move nearly northwestwards till 10 May night and reach West central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coast.

The weather department added that Cyclone Asani is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours.

IMD in Andhra Pradesh has informed that very heavy rainfall accompanied by squally winds with speed 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts till 8.30 am of 11 May.

The weather department in Bhubneswar also informed that the severe cyclonic storm Asani will weaken into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours.

“Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for next 24 hrs for Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri dists. Fishermen advised not to venture into sea along &off Odisha coast till 13 May", IMD Bhubaneswar.

Warnings associated with Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani issued by IMD:

Rainfall warning:

10 May: Very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall is predicted over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha from 10th night.

11 May: Very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and very heavy rainfall is likely over coastal Odisha with heavy rainfall at isolated places over adjoining coastal West Bengal.

12 May: Light to moderate rainfall likely at a few places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.

Fishermen Warning

•Total suspension of fishing operations over westcentral Bay of Bengal during 10th to 11th and over northwest Bay of Bengal 10 to 12th May.

•Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coast.

Sea condition

Sea condition is likely to be Very High over West central Bay of Bengal till midnight of today, the 10 May. It would become high over northwest & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal on 11 May and very rough to rough over the same region on 12 May.

Rainfall warning for rest of India

The weather department further informed that heavy falls is very likely over Assam-Meghalaya on 10 May, over Arunachal Pradesh from 13-14 May and over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura from 10-14 May.

Further very heavy rainfall also likely to occur over Assam-Meghalaya during 11-13 May, said IMD.

Moderate rainfall is very likely to occur over Kerala-Mahe, Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Coastal and South Interior Karnataka in the next five days.

Further scattered rainfall activity will occur over Telangana, Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during next 5 days.

Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds are likely to prevail over the region during next 2 days. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka on 10 May and over Telangana on 11 May.