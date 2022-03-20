Cyclone Asani sets to hit Andaman & Nicobar; heavy rain expected today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under the influence of western disturbance, isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning might occur over the western Himalayan region on Sunday
Rainfall may also occur over Andhra Pradesh from March 20 to 22
Cyclone Asani is likely to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands by today or tomorrow, according to IMD weather updates. The India Meteorological Department said that a well-marked low pressure is over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea has moved east-northeastwards and is likely to intensify into a depression and cyclonic storm Asani around March 21.
Thereafter, the cyclone is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near Myanmar southeast Bangladesh coasts on March 22.
The weatherman has warned of light to moderate rainfall and thundershower on March 20 at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall in a few places and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
On March 21, light to moderate rainfall and thundershower is likely to occur at most places with isolated heavy rainfalls very likely over the Andaman Islands.
Meanwhile, the administration in the archipelago had been making necessary arrangements to deal with eventualities, which include the evacuation of people from low-lying areas.
Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain asked all stakeholders to ensure that temporary camps set up to give shelter to those being evacuated have provisions for food, water, and other basic amenities.
According to IMD, on Sunday (March 20) and March 21, light to moderate rainfall/thundershower at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and isolated extremely heavy rainfall are very likely over the Andaman Islands.
IMD has also predicted light isolated rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning over Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry during the next five days.
Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms might also occur over northeast India from March 21.
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of western Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat during the next four days.
