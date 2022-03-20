Cyclone Asani sets to hit Andaman & Nicobar; heavy rain expected today

Cyclone Asani is likely to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands by today or tomorrow, according to IMD weather updates. The India Meteorological Department said that a well-marked low pressure is over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea has moved east-northeastwards and is likely to intensify into a depression and cyclonic storm Asani around March 21.

