Issuing an alert for the year's first cyclonic storm Asani, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 21 March. In its bulletin, the weather agency said, the low-pressure area, which was formed over southeast Bay of Bengal on Tuesday, will move east-northeastwards till March 19 morning and then move northwards along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands till March 20. It is likely to bring very heavy rainfall for the next couple of days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}