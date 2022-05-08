Cyclone Asani LIVE: Kolkata on alert, Odisha says ready to evacuate 7.5 lakh people
The cyclone is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast
The cyclonic storm named 'Asani' is expected to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.
Earlier on Saturday, the department had predicted that a depression has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal about 170km west of Car Nicobar and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by 8 May.
“The deep depression has intensified into a cyclonic storm named 'Asani'. It's moving at 16 kmph in a northwest direction. It is at 970 km in the southeast direction from Vishakapatnam and 1,020 km in the southeast direction from Puri," said Umashankar Das, a senior IMD scientist.
"We are expecting it'll move in northwest direction till May 10 evening. Possibility, it'll further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours," he added.
However, the scientist denied the possibility of landfall and said that it will recurve and move parallel to the Odisha coast.
