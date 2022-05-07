The cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will not cross the Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but will move parallel to the coast, IMD said on Saturday. However, it is likely to bring very heavy rainfall in some regions.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “The well-marked low pressure area intensified into a depression and is now moving towards the coast in the northwestwards direction. It will continue to move in that direction till May 10 evening, and thereafter recurve in the sea north-northeastwards and move parallel to the coast."

Heavy rainfall predictions:

According to IMD's special bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in coastal Odisha on May 10 evening. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri. The following day, heavy rain will lash one or two places in Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

Wind conditions:

The IMD official notified that the sea conditions are likely to remain rough on 9 and 10 May. The wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10, he said.

"In the coastal areas of Odisha, the wind speed will be around 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. The maximum wind speed will be 50-60 kmph. The windy conditions will prevail till May 11 and reduce thereafter," he said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea on May 9, 10 and 11.