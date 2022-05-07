Heavy rainfall predictions:

According to IMD's special bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in coastal Odisha on May 10 evening. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri. The following day, heavy rain will lash one or two places in Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.