Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Cyclone Asani unlikely to cross Odisha, Andhra but…: Check IMD update on landfall

Cyclone Asani unlikely to cross Odisha, Andhra but…: Check IMD update on landfall

The IMD official notified that the sea conditions are likely to remain rough on 9 and 10 May.
1 min read . 05:56 PM IST Livemint

  • Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Odisha's Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri, IMD said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will not cross the Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but will move parallel to the coast, IMD said on Saturday. However, it is likely to bring very heavy rainfall in some regions. 

The cyclonic storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal will not cross the Odisha or Andhra Pradesh but will move parallel to the coast, IMD said on Saturday. However, it is likely to bring very heavy rainfall in some regions. 

India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “The well-marked low pressure area intensified into a depression and is now moving towards the coast in the northwestwards direction. It will continue to move in that direction till May 10 evening, and thereafter recurve in the sea north-northeastwards and move parallel to the coast."

India Meteorological Department (IMD) DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “The well-marked low pressure area intensified into a depression and is now moving towards the coast in the northwestwards direction. It will continue to move in that direction till May 10 evening, and thereafter recurve in the sea north-northeastwards and move parallel to the coast."

Heavy rainfall predictions:

According to IMD's special bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in coastal Odisha on May 10 evening. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri. The following day, heavy rain will lash one or two places in Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

Heavy rainfall predictions:

According to IMD's special bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at many places in coastal Odisha on May 10 evening. Heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri. The following day, heavy rain will lash one or two places in Ganjam, Khurda, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack.

Wind conditions:

The IMD official notified that the sea conditions are likely to remain rough on 9 and 10 May. The wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10, he said.

Wind conditions:

The IMD official notified that the sea conditions are likely to remain rough on 9 and 10 May. The wind speed in the sea will increase to 80-90 kmph on May 10, he said.

"In the coastal areas of Odisha, the wind speed will be around 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. The maximum wind speed will be 50-60 kmph. The windy conditions will prevail till May 11 and reduce thereafter," he said.

"In the coastal areas of Odisha, the wind speed will be around 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. The maximum wind speed will be 50-60 kmph. The windy conditions will prevail till May 11 and reduce thereafter," he said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea on May 9, 10 and 11.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea on May 9, 10 and 11.

 

 