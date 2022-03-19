This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The storm is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall to Andaman and Nicobar Island. Meanwhile, fishermen have already been warned not to venture into the sea.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Sounding a warning for the year's first cyclone - Asani, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already conveyed that the low-pressure area that has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm next week. The storm is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall to Andaman and Nicobar Island. Meanwhile, fishermen have already been warned not to venture into the sea.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Sounding a warning for the year's first cyclone - Asani, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already conveyed that the low-pressure area that has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm next week. The storm is likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall to Andaman and Nicobar Island. Meanwhile, fishermen have already been warned not to venture into the sea.
Check date time and other details:
The low-pressure is likely to move nearly northwards along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and intensify into a depression by the morning of March 20 and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. You can track the movement of the cyclone on the IMD's twitter handle.
Check date time and other details:
The low-pressure is likely to move nearly northwards along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and intensify into a depression by the morning of March 20 and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. You can track the movement of the cyclone on the IMD's twitter handle.
In its latest update, IMD has said, The Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea persists over the same region at 0830 hours IST of today, the 19th March. It is likely to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands intensify into a depression by the morning of 20th March and into a cyclonic storm on 21st March. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near north Myanmar-southeast Bangladesh coasts on 22nd March.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In its latest update, IMD has said, The Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea persists over the same region at 0830 hours IST of today, the 19th March. It is likely to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands intensify into a depression by the morning of 20th March and into a cyclonic storm on 21st March. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near north Myanmar-southeast Bangladesh coasts on 22nd March.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Asani could be 1st tropical cyclone to hit Andaman
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, only eight cylcones -- two in the Arabian Sea and six in the Bay of Bengal -- have developed in the month of March between 1891 and 2022. Of the eight weather systems, six dissipated over sea, one crossed the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm in 1926 and another in Sri Lanka in 1907.
Asani could be 1st tropical cyclone to hit Andaman
IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, only eight cylcones -- two in the Arabian Sea and six in the Bay of Bengal -- have developed in the month of March between 1891 and 2022. Of the eight weather systems, six dissipated over sea, one crossed the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm in 1926 and another in Sri Lanka in 1907.
If the forecast materialises, tropical cyclone Asani will become the first-ever tropical cyclone to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March. Not a single tropical cyclone has hit the region in March in at least 132 years, an eminent meteorologist said.
If the forecast materialises, tropical cyclone Asani will become the first-ever tropical cyclone to hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands in March. Not a single tropical cyclone has hit the region in March in at least 132 years, an eminent meteorologist said.
How states are preparing for the cyclone
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on March 17 reviewed preparedness of Central Ministries and Agencies and administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in view of the impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal.
Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on March 17 reviewed preparedness of Central Ministries and Agencies and administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in view of the impending cyclone in Bay of Bengal.
The Union Home Secretary had directed Central Ministries and Agencies to keep regular watch and be in touch with the Andaman and Nicobar administration to handle any situation.
The Union Home Secretary had directed Central Ministries and Agencies to keep regular watch and be in touch with the Andaman and Nicobar administration to handle any situation.
Further, fishing, tourism and shipping activities have been stopped. Fishermen have been advised to return from sea. Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard on stand by. Central Ministries ready with assistance if required, Ministry of Home Affairs had said in a statement.
Further, fishing, tourism and shipping activities have been stopped. Fishermen have been advised to return from sea. Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard on stand by. Central Ministries ready with assistance if required, Ministry of Home Affairs had said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!