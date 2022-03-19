In its latest update, IMD has said, The Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over the southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining south Andaman Sea persists over the same region at 0830 hours IST of today, the 19th March. It is likely to move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands intensify into a depression by the morning of 20th March and into a cyclonic storm on 21st March. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly north-northeastwards and reach near north Myanmar-southeast Bangladesh coasts on 22nd March.

