IMD's update on cyclone Asani: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema today
Cyclone Asani weakened into a depression in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to hover around the same region and weaken further into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area during the next 12 hours.
IMD rainfall warning:
Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema today. The IMD has also predicted 'Light to moderate rainfall' at a few places over coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal.
Wind warning for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal:
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is prevailing around the system center and adjoining the westcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 12 hours.
Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph is likely to prevail along & off Krishna, East & West Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam of Puducherry during the next 12 hours. Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail along and off adjoining districts of coastal Andhra Pradesh during the same period.
Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail off Odisha coast during next 12 hours.
Sea condition
The sea condition is likely to be very rough to rough over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal during 12 hours and improve thereafter, IMD said.
