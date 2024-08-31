Cyclone Asna: Will rare cyclonic storm make landfall in Gujarat | Explained

Cyclone Asna, originating in the Bay of Bengal on August 16, is now over the Arabian Sea, moving away from Gujarat. IMD has issued various alerts and predicts it will weaken by September 2. It's the fourth such cyclone in August in the Arabian Sea since 1944.

Written By Sayantani
Updated31 Aug 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Cyclone Asna is only the fourth cyclone to develop in the Arabian Sea in August since 1944. The previous these rare cyclones developed in 1944, 1964, and 1976. (Representative image)(REUTERS)

Cyclone Asna updates: The rare meteorological event that originated in the Arabian sea has moved away from the Gujarat coast. The Cyclone Asna that developed as a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal on August 16 is set to become a cyclonic storm over the Arabian Sea.

Notably, Cyclone Asna is only the fourth cyclone to develop in the Arabian Sea in August since 1944. The previous these rare cyclones developed in 1944, 1964, and 1976.

Also Read | Gujarat rains: Orange alert issued; no major impact of cyclone Asna

Cyclone Asna: Will it make a landfall?

Cyclone Asna is currently, (3.30pm on August 31) moving at a speed of 75 kilometers per hours in the Arabian sea.

The Cyclone Asna is expected to continue moving west-northwest over the northeast and northwest Arabian Sea, away from the Indian coast, within the next 24 hours.

The rare Cyclonic storm is moving away from the Gujarat coast, as it developed on land.

Also Read | IMD predicts ’very heavy’ rains in Gujarat today

Cyclone Asna: Latest IMD update

• The IMD has said that Cyclonic Storm Asna lay over northeast and adjoining northwest Arabian Sea on 31 August 360 km west of Naliya, 260 km southwest of Karachi, 300 km southeast of Pasni, 720 km east of Muscat.

• The IMD predicted that Cyclone Asna is likely to maintain intensity till morning of 1 September and weaken to depression by morning of 2 September.

• The IMD has issued an orange alert for Saurashtra-Kutch, South Interior Karnataka, and Kerala on August 30, for North Interior Karnataka on August 31, and for Gujarat, Konkan-Goa, and Madhya Maharashtra on September 2-3.

• Very heavy rainfall predicted over Rayalaseema, Interior Karnataka on 31 August to 2 September, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha during 31 August and 2 September

Also Read | Cyclone Asna update: Where will cyclonic storm hit? | Key points to know

• Similar conditions will prevail over West Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada on 1 and 2 September Chhattisgarh, Odisha on 31, Gujarat Region during 2 – 4 September.

• Fishermen has been advised to not venture out in the northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea

• IMD has also asked fishermen to avoid Gujarat coast and adjoining North Maharashtra Coasts Till 31st August.

• IMD also warned that fishermen should avoid northeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea Off Gujarat Coast and along and Off Pakistan Coasts during 31 August to 1 September.

Cyclone Asna: How did the rare cyclone develop?

IMD outlined the Cyclonic storm Asna's development

• Starting as a low-pressure area over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and Bangladesh on August 16, it moved across Bangladesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand

Also Read | Rare Cyclone Asna forming in Arabian Sea: Will it hit the Indian coasts?

• By August 24, it had become a well-marked low-pressure area over southeast Uttar Pradesh and northeast Madhya Pradesh.

• Cyclone Asna further intensified into a depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh on August 25, then into a deep depression over East Rajasthan on August 26, eventually affecting Gujarat on August 29.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Aug 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCyclone Asna: Will rare cyclonic storm make landfall in Gujarat | Explained

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.80
    03:58 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.13%)

    Bandhan Bank

    200.70
    03:54 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    6.7 (3.45%)

    GAIL India

    237.55
    03:53 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    5.45 (2.35%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,632.95
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Triveni Engineering & Indus

    472.50
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    33.45 (7.62%)

    Jindal Stainless

    792.00
    03:29 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    55.55 (7.54%)

    Au Small Finance Bank

    688.85
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    48.05 (7.5%)

    Radico Khaitan

    1,944.90
    03:59 PM | 30 AUG 2024
    126.95 (6.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,333.00532.00
      Chennai
      73,613.00388.00
      Delhi
      73,181.00-1,052.00
      Kolkata
      73,109.0028.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue