Cyclone Burevi: Amit Shah promises all possible help to the people of Kerala, TN

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Centre pledges to help the people of Kerala and Tamil Nadu all possible help to face Cyclone storm Burevi.

Earlier this morning, Shah tweeted, Have spoken to Tamil Nadu CM and Kerala CM Shri in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states.

Meanwhile, as many as 26 teams of National Disaster Response Force pre-positioned across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, in the wake of cyclone Buveri.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for December 3, in view of Cyclone Burevi. IMD also informed, the cyclone will cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari tonight and early morning tomorrow with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph.

In its latest tweet, IMD informed cyclone Burevi to emerge into Gulf of Mannar during next 3 hours.

