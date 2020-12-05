Cyclone Burevi: Central team to visit Puducherry on 7 Dec to assess damage

To assess the damage caused by Cyclone Burevi , an inter-ministerial Central team will be visiting Puducherry on 7 December.

Territorial Chief Minister V Narayansamy said that the team would visit the cyclone-ravaged areas and that he would brief it on the loss faced.

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, he said that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant the Union Territory an interim relief of ₹100 crore to restore normalcy.

The loss that the agriculture sector and infrastructure incurred was pegged at ₹400 crore, news agency PTI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Tamil Nadu CM deputes 11 ministers to coordinate rescue ops

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami has deputed 11 ministers to personally visit cyclone 'Burevi' affected districts to coordinate rescue and relief operations and directed officials to do it on a war footing.

He also announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of seven people who died due to the cyclone, an official release quoted him as having said.

Palaniswami, who took stock of the situation even as the state continued to receive rains, particularly Cuddalore district, said 75 huts and eight tiled houses were fully damaged.

A total of 1,725 huts and 410 tiled houses were partly damaged, he said. He announced compensation for those whose houses were damaged and also to cattle owners whose animals perished. About 66 trees and 27 electric poles were uprooted.

The chief minister directed the Public Works Department (PWD) officials to keep a close watch on water bodies. About 14 NDRF teams have been stationed in six districts to help people.

The Ministers overseeing rescue and relief work are P Thangamani and M C Sampath in Cuddalore district,K P Anpalagan and R Kamaraj in Tiruvarur district, S P Velumani, O S Maniyan and Dr C Vijayabaskar in Nagapattinam district.

K A Senkottaiyan and P Benjamin will supervise the work in Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts and D Jayakumar and K Pandiarajan will oversee the activities Chennai, the release said.

