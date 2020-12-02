Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues red alert for 4 Kerala districts, key updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts of Kerala on 3 December in view of the approaching tropical Cyclone Burevi.

An Orange alert has already been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of the state earlier today. It had issued Yellow alert on Tuesday.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has discussed the cyclone situation with PM Modi and briefed him about the arrangements made by the state. As per reports, the Kerala and Tamil Nadu state governments are prepared for the evolving situation.

Here is your 10-point cheat-sheet to this big story:

1) Cyclone Burevi is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu and Kerala coast on 4 December morning, the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD had said.

2) Burevi's position: 470 km east-southeast of Pamban and 650 km east of Kanniyakumari at 5.30 am over the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Warning for South TN & South Kerala coasts: ‘Burevi’ over SW BoB to cross Sri Lanka coast on 2nd evening/night. To emerge into Gulf of Mannar on 3rd. To cross south TN coast between Kanniyakumari and Pamban during 3rd night and 4th early morning as CS. pic.twitter.com/cvLYmI80MT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 2, 2020

3) The NDRF has said that around 26 relief teams have been deployed in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and one team is on reserve at Puducherry.

4) Following the Met dept warnings, emergency relief operations have been launched in the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

5) As per news agency ANI, all the disaster management units in the district are fully operational and Army, Navy, Air Force and the NDRF are ready to deal with emergencies.

6) The Thiruvananthapuram district administration has issued special alert in 48 villages in the wake of cyclone Burevi that has taken form in the Bay of Bengal.

7) Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and Civil Supplies Departments have been directed to supply electricity, water and food items to the camps if needed.

8) The Department of Hydrology has been asked to monitor the water levels in the major rivers of in view of the possibility heavy rainfall.

9) Tamil Nadu Chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has urged the people in the southern districts, where there is a warning of heavy rains and strong winds between 1 and 4 December, to stay indoors.

10) The system is under continuous surveillance and the state governments concerned are being informed regularly, says the weather bureau.

