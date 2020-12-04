Cyclone Burevi Kerala updates: Thiruvananthapuram Airport closed for 8 hours

As Cyclone Burevi is expected to make landfall today across the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the flight operations will remain suspended at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from 10 am to 6 pm today.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will remain closed on December 4 from 10 Am to 6 PM , district collector Navjot Khosa said.

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to remain closed from 10 am to 6 pm tomorrow, as a measure to ensure the safety of airport operations in view of Cyclone #Burevi: Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) District Collector, Navjot Khosa — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2020





"The airfield of Trivandrum airport is closed from 1000-1800 hrs IST on 4.12.20 due to Cyclone Burevi considering aircraft & passenger safety. Passengers booked for tomorrow's flights are requested to contact Airlines concerned for revised timings," sharing a revised flight schedule, Trivandrum airport tweeted.

REVISED FLIGHT SCHEDULE ON 4.12.2020 IN VIEW OF @AAITVMAIRPORT CLOSURE FROM 1000-1800 HRS ON 4.12.2020 DUE TO CYCLONE BURAVI. ALL PASSENGERS ARE REQUESTED TO GET IN TOUCH AIRLINE CONCERNED FOR LATEST UPDATES @AAI_Official @aairedsr pic.twitter.com/qPYnOvpZa1 — Trivandrum Airport (@AAITVMAIRPORT) December 3, 2020

The state government, in a statement, said a public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in the state on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government has declared holiday in six districts today owing to the landfall of Cyclone Burevi. These districts are: Virudhanagar, Ramanathapuram, Thirunelveli, Thuthukudi,Thenkasi and Kanyakumari.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, has said Burevi may make its landfall in Kerala on December 4 and has issued red alert (heavy to very heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours) and cyclone warning for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala coasts.

The IMD has predicted that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam districts would receive heavy rains and wind from December 3 to 5.

