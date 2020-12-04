The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclonic storm Burevi has weakened into a deep depression is inching closer to the Tamil Nadu and Kerala coast on 4 December. Deep depression is a stage of cyclone formation or de-intensification.

Southern Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Kerala are on high alert as the weather bureau had earlier predicted that Burevi would hit the southern shores as a cyclonic storm.

Also read | Inside the race to save Mollem

Here are the Latest Updates on Cyclone Burevi:

Latest IMD bulletin - Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar at 0530 IST today is close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban . The associated wind speed is about 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph.

- Deep Depression over Gulf of Mannar at 0530 IST today is close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary, about 40 km southwest of Ramanathapuram, 70 km west-southwest of Pamban . The associated wind speed is about 55-65 gusting to 75 kmph. IMD issues no.3 hazard warning at Pamban port - The met department has issued a number three hazard warning sign at the Pamban port due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 55 kmph over the coast.

- The met department has issued a number three hazard warning sign at the Pamban port due to strong winds blowing at a speed of 55 kmph over the coast. Flight operations shut - Flights operations have been suspended till 12 pm today in Madurai and Tuticorin airport. The flight operations will also remain suspended at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday.

- Flights operations have been suspended till 12 pm today in Madurai and Tuticorin airport. The flight operations will also remain suspended at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from 10 am to 6 pm on Friday. Kerala declares public holiday in 5 districts - The Government of Kerala has declared a holiday in five districts for today. A statement issued by the state government said a public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in Kerala.

- The Government of Kerala has declared a holiday in five districts for today. A statement issued by the state government said a public holiday has been declared for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki in Kerala. Strong winds hit Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram - Visuals from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu as strong winds hit the region; sea turns rough.

#WATCH: Visuals from Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram as strong winds hit the region; sea turns rough in view of #CycloneBurevi. pic.twitter.com/fYskJM1rE0 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2020

Heavy rains predicted - Heavy rainfall has been predicted in several places under the deep depression, including Toothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, Puducherry and neighbouring areas for the next six hours on Friday.

- Heavy rainfall has been predicted in several places under the deep depression, including Toothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Cuddalore, Puducherry and neighbouring areas for the next six hours on Friday. Disaster relief teams on standby - Diving and disaster relief teams of the Indian Navy and the National Disaster Response Force continue to be on standby to render necessary support to the administration. Two Indian Navy ships and four Indian Navy aircraft were deployed for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief assistance and warn fishermen at the west coast of the sea.

- Diving and disaster relief teams of the Indian Navy and the National Disaster Response Force continue to be on standby to render necessary support to the administration. Two Indian Navy ships and four Indian Navy aircraft were deployed for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief assistance and warn fishermen at the west coast of the sea. Kerala CM holds high-level meeting - In view of the high alert issued for cyclonic storm Burevi, a high-level meeting was held with representatives of armed forces, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), various department heads, DGP and Chief Secretary, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The situation was assessed and strategy was evaluated in the meeting.

- In view of the high alert issued for cyclonic storm Burevi, a high-level meeting was held with representatives of armed forces, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), various department heads, DGP and Chief Secretary, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The situation was assessed and strategy was evaluated in the meeting. Schools in Puducherry to remain shut - The government and private schools in Puducherry will remain closed today due to continuous rains triggered by Cyclone Burevi.

- The government and private schools in Puducherry will remain closed today due to continuous rains triggered by Cyclone Burevi. Amit Shah assures all possible help - Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his counterpart in Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday and assured them of all possible help to the people of both the states.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via