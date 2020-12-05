The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Kerala as Cyclone Burevi continues to hover over the Gulf of Mannar.

An orange alert has been issued for the Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts, while yellow alerts have been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad.

For Sunday, Orange alerts have been issued in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram districts and Yellow alerts in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alapuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts.

What Yellow/Orange alerts mean

The Yellow alert means authorities are advised to "Be updated" on the situation. The yellow alert indicates that hazardous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the potential impacts of the changing weather.

Orange warning means 'to be prepared'. Through an orange warning, the IMD indicates a risk to people and property. The forecast during an Orange warning is of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Waterlogging at Govt Hospital entrance

Meanwhile, there has been heavy rainfall over Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu, resulting in waterlogging at several places, including the main entrance of the Thoothukudi Government Hospital.

The area outside the hospital has been covered in rainwater, and patients and other visitors waded through rainwater pools up to their ankles.

Earlier in the day, the weather office informed that Cyclone Burevi continued to hover over the Gulf of Mannar near the Ramanathan district coast, remaining 'practically stationary' for the last 30 hours.

On Friday, the IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining the southwest Bay of Bengal, south Tamil Nadu coast, north Sri Lanka, south Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep-Maldives area and adjoining the southeast Arabian Sea.

The IMD also informed that the Depression was likely to weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area.

On Thursday, a high-level meeting was held in the wake of a high alert issued for Cyclone Burevi, with representatives of armed forces, Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), various department heads, DGP and Chief Secretary, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

In the meeting, the situation was assessed and strategy was evaluated, the Kerala Chief Minister informed.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via