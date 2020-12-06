Cyclone Burevi: TN's Thoothukudi severely waterlogged

Cyclone Burevi: TN's Thoothukudi severely waterlogged1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2020, 05:40 AM IST
Waterlogging was also witnessed at various places here, including the main entrance of the Thoothukudi Government HospitalThoothukudi Corporation used 141 motor pumps and 12 sullage tankers to pump out the water
Parts of Thoothukudi witnessed waterlogging following rainfall in the city in the wake of Cyclone Burevi, on Saturday.
"We have engaged 141 motor pumps and 12 sullage tankers through Thoothukudi Corporation to pump out the water," said Senthil Raj, District Collector.
Earlier, waterlogging was also witnessed at various places here, including the main entrance of the Thoothukudi Government Hospital.
The area outside the hospital was covered in rainwater, and patients and other visitors waded through rainwater pools up to their ankles.
Locals said that this is a recurring problem and the authorities should drain the water in the area as soon as possible.
On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that The Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary during past 33 hours. The Depression is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours.
