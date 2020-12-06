Cyclone Burevi: TN's Thoothukudi severely waterlogged

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Waterlogging was also witnessed at various places here, including the main entrance of the Thoothukudi Government HospitalThoothukudi Corporation used 141 motor pumps and 12 sullage tankers to pump out the water
Earlier, waterlogging was also witnessed at various places here, including the main entrance of the Thoothukudi Government Hospital.
The area outside the hospital was covered in rainwater, and patients and other visitors waded through rainwater pools up to their ankles.
Locals said that this is a recurring problem and the authorities should drain the water in the area as soon as possible.
On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that The Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary during past 33 hours. The Depression is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours.