3) Armed forces at Trivandrum gear up - As Cyclone Burevi is expected to make landfall by tomorrow morning, the Armed Forces stationed at Kerala's capital geared up and activated their assets to face the potential hazard. Senior Officers from armed forces met the officials of the state government and analysed the situation, according to an official press release from the Kerala government. Also, 26 teams of the National Disaster Response Force have been deployed across Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the wake of Cyclone Burevi.