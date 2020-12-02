Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4: 10 points

Cyclone Burevi is very likely to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4, the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. "The deep depression intensified at adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal into Cyclone storm Burevi at 17:30 hours and lay centred about 400 kilometres of east-southeast Trincomalee. It will cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on December 2 during evening/night and cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanniyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, India Meteorological Department (IMD), tweeted.

1) Cyclone Burevi is expected to first hit Sri Lanka on December 2 and then Tamil Nadu on December 4. It is very likely to cross the Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee during the evening or night of December 2 as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 75-85 kilometres per hour gusting to 95 kmph, the IMD's Cyclone Warning Division said.

Also read: India can’t make up its mind on PSUs, 30 years after liberalisation

2) It is very likely to move nearly westwards thereafter, emerge into the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area on December 3 morning. It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban around early morning of Friday, the IMD said.

3) The IMD has issued a red alert for south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala for December 3.

4) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said all precautionary measures are in place to minimise the possible damage that could be caused by the weather system and urged people to stay indoors.

5) The chief minister appealed to people, particularly those in the southern districts, not to step out unnecessarily.

6) Kerala can expect strong winds, heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall from December 2, K Santosh said.

7) Thiruvananthapuram district authorities have launched their preparations in the wake of Cyclone Burevi warning.

8) A red alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram for December 3. An orange alert has been issued for December 2 and 4.

9) The Department of Hydrology has been directed to monitor the water levels in the major rivers of the district immediately in view of the possibility of floods in the wake of heavy rains. Currently, the water level in the rivers is checked at 8 am, 12 noon and 4 pm. Apart from this, the water level in Neyyar, Killiyar and Karamanayar rivers will be checked at 4 pm and 8 pm for the next three days.

10) This is the second cyclone that is predicted to hit the state in a week. Last week, a very severe cyclonic storm, Nivar, had battered the southern state. Burevi is unlikely to be as intense as Nivar, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via