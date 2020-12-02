Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4: 10 points

9) The Department of Hydrology has been directed to monitor the water levels in the major rivers of the district immediately in view of the possibility of floods in the wake of heavy rains. Currently, the water level in the rivers is checked at 8 am, 12 noon and 4 pm. Apart from this, the water level in Neyyar, Killiyar and Karamanayar rivers will be checked at 4 pm and 8 pm for the next three days.