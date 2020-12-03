Cyclone Burevi to hit TN tonight, PM speaks to Kerala and Tamil Nadu CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the chief minister Kerala Vijayan Pinarayi and chief minister of Tamil Nadu Edappadi K. Palaniswami to discuss how the states are preparing to face cyclone Burevi .

On Wednesday evening the Prime Minister took to twitter to say, he wrote, spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on the conditions prevailing due to Cyclonic Storm Burevi in the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas.

During the discussion, the Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister about the arrangements made by the state to battle with the cyclone, Pinarayi told agencies.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts for December 3, in view of Cyclone Burevi.

In another tweet, had telephone conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @EPSTamilNadu Ji. We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi. Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected.

On Thursday morning, two teams each of NDRF deployed at Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Nagapattinam, three teams each deployed at Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli and one team each deployed at Madurai and Cuddalore.

As per IMD, the cyclone will cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanniyakumari tonight and early morning tomorrow with a wind speed of 70-80kmph gusting to 90kmph.

Cyclone Warning for South Tamilnadu and South Kerala coasts. Cyclone Burevi to emerge into Gulf of Mannar during next 3 hours. To reach near Pamban around noon and to cross south Tamilnadu coast during 3rd night to 4th early morning.https://t.co/QSfsJn8fMK pic.twitter.com/om3yqGUa45 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2020





Tamil Nadu state minister RB Udayakumar visited coastal Rameswaram on Wednesday. He said, "All fishermen have returned from sea. People residing in low lying areas have been asked to move to relief camps."

Parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall as the cyclonic storm 'Burevi', which originated in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards direction and is excepted to intensify further during the next 12 hours, the IMD informed.

The NDRF is well prepared ahead of Cyclone Burevi striking the coasts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Odisha tomorrow, the NDRF officials said today.

