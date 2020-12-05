Cyclone Buveri: Severe waterlogging in TN's Rameswaram

Several areas of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu remained severely waterlogged as heavy rains lashed the region for more the 24 hours since Friday.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said, the area received heavy rains due to the depression over the Gulf of Mannar.

The IMD tweet said, The Depression over Gulf of Mannar close to Ramanathapuram District coast remained practically stationary during past 30 hours.

It further said, the Depression is likely to remain practically stationary over the same region and weaken into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area during next 12 hours.

IMD withdrew the red alert issued for cyclone Burevi and rainfall in the seven southernmost districts of the Kerala as the deep depression weakened into a depression.

The weather office had in a late night bulletin issued on Thursday withdrawn the red alert and issued a yellow alert for 10 districts of the state.

In a bulletin released on Friday morning, the IMD said the deep depression is likely to move slowly west- southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and adjoining Thoothukudi districts in Tamil Nadu during the next six hours with wind speed of 50-60 gusting to 70 kmph.

